On a trip to Wales, a man threatens to “light women and burn down” the zoo.

On Saturday afternoon, police were called to Anglesey Sea Zoo to investigate an incident in which a man threatened to burn it down.

Employees at the North Wales attraction claim the man repeatedly punched a wall and verbally abused them.

According to North Wales Live, the man was roughly 6ft tall, tattooed, in his 20s or early 30s, and spoke with a heavy Liverpool accent.

The event escalated, according to the owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo, after he lodged a complaint about the site’s safety.

“We have never had anything like this, this person was clearly wanting to cause trouble,” Frankie Hobro stated.

“This is the fourth incident in recent weeks in which our staff has been subjected to an unreasonable level of verbal abuse by visiting members of the public, though this is the first incident serious enough to be reported to the police, as we fear the individual in question is currently visiting the area and is capable of causing real harm.”

Frankie was not present at the time of the event, but she claims the complaint occurred because the guy was concerned that his daughter was in danger because some portions of the site were not cordoned off.

She explained that while work is being done at the moment, there are obvious warnings and ropes in place to keep visitors safe.

A female member of staff in her twenties offered a refund, according to the zoo’s owner, but the visitor reacted angrily.

“He was f-ing and blinding,” Frankie claimed. Customers were forced to remove their children from the situation since it was so unpleasant.”

Before they called the cops, he allegedly stated, “I’ll lamp you and burn this building down.”

When a male member of staff became involved, the confrontation was only defused after the guy was notified that his actions had been reported to the authorities.

“This was incredibly distressing and unnecessary, and it was very terrifying for the staff,” Frankie added. Why are you being so dreadful?

“The individual was definitely on vacation in the area, and my concern is that he would repeat this behavior elsewhere.

“We politely remind everyone that threatening or abusive behavior will not be tolerated.”

