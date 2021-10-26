On a home security video, a mother who died while drawing a bath was observed pleading for help.

After dying abruptly while running herself a bath, a young mother’s final moments were captured on her home security camera.

Megan Creevy, 28, fainted at her front door on September 7 after returning home to do some cleaning after dropping her kid off at school.

The 28-year-old was in the middle of taking a bath when she was discovered hunched in her front doorway, screaming for help.

After ‘horrendous’ scenes outside a nightclub, a man was left wounded.

Megan had fainted and stopped breathing as a passer-by came over to assist her.

Megan was brought to the Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman dialed 999, but she was unable to be resuscitated.

Megan passed away at 13.52 p.m. that day after suffering a heart attack.

She is survived by her eleven-year-old boyfriend and three children, including a nine-year-old son, a three-year-old daughter, and a 14-year-old step-son.

Jeanette Storey, Megan’s mother-in-law, described her as a “kind and giving” woman with a “bright, infectious grin.”

Jeanette expressed herself as follows: “She was adored by many and will be mourned by those who knew her.

“She lived for her family, which included her eleven-year-old spouse and her two children, a nine-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter.

“Megan loved her partner’s older kid, who was 14 at the time, as if he were her own, and they had a fantastic, close relationship.”

So far, a Just Giving campaign set up by Tony and Leanne, family friends, has donated nearly £2,200.

All funds generated will go toward Megan’s funeral expenses as well as her boyfriend and children’s support during this difficult time.

Megan’s partner got home that night to discover their house fully flooded from the upstairs bathroom through the landing and down to the basement because the bath had been left running for hours.

Megan’s calls for help were captured on a security camera in her home, which Jeanette described as “very distressing listening” but required in order to help them figure out what had happened.

Her death was investigated with a post-mortem, but the results were inconclusive.

The cause of death was determined to be Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome after a month-long medical study.

When a person dies suddenly from an arrhythmia, this is known as sudden arrhythmic death syndrome. “The summary has come to an end.”