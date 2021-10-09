On a hacker forum, 1.5 billion Facebook user records are reportedly on sale.

Following a series of tragic incidents, Facebook has once again made news in the computer industry when a story surfaced online stating that the personal data of 1.5 billion Facebook users had been sold on a hacking forum.

After a member of a hacking site claimed to have 1.5 billion Facebook users’ personal data, the Facebook controversy appears to be far from over. One user allegedly received a quotation of $5000 for information belonging to 1 million Facebook users, according to a report published by Privacy Affairs.

The data allegedly contains user IDs, names, genders, localities, phone numbers, and email addresses, according to the user. Following the online propagation of the news, a purported prospective buyer reported that they had paid the seller but had not received anything in return.

“The forum vendor has reacted today, denying the scam allegations and insisting that the data is genuine. The seller stated that they are willing to work with forum administrators to establish the data’s validity,” according to a fresh update from Privacy Affairs.

Senator Marsha Blackburn brought up the issue during a Senate subcommittee hearing involving Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on Tuesday. Internal documents revealed by Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, show Facebook’s harmful impact, most notably on COVID-19 vaccine information.

“Over 1.5 billion — that’s right, 1.5 billion — Facebook users’ private data is being traded on a hacking forum,” the senator, who is the subcommittee’s leading Republican member, stated.

“We’re examining this claim and have filed a takedown request to the forum that’s advertising the purported data,” Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne subsequently told Newsweek.

As of press time, the topic claiming to have 1.5 billion Facebook members’ personal information has vanished from the forum.

Contrary to popular belief, the dealers did not gain the users’ data by hacking, but rather by scraping publicly available data. The procedure entails gathering data from the internet and organizing it into lists and databases.

While the information was already available to the public, it may still be utilized to jeopardize user security. Malicious attackers and agents can utilize the information to intercept log-in codes, send scam text messages, and send phishing emails.

Facebook’s social media platforms and products, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Oculus, were all inaccessible for several hours on Monday due to a global outage.