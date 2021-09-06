OMD tickets for Liverpool performances are on sale as the band prepares to return to Merseyside.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – to give OMD their full title – are back in town for two extra nights, three years after their last two-night sell-out engagement at the Liverpool Philharmonic.

Actually, make that three, but forget about the Future Yard’s small 350-person capacity in October. OMD’s first appearance in Birkenhead as a two-piece in 42 years sold out in minutes.

An Empire gig on November 21 was also sold out, so the Wirral’s lasting synth pop pioneers will be back at the Eventim Apollo on November 23.

It will be the final show of OMD’s nationwide ‘Architecture & More’ tour, and will feature songs from their landmark album ‘Architecture & Morality,’ as well as many more favorites from their famed back catalog.

Since Tony Wilson dubbed them “the future of pop” in 1978, OMD has sold 25 million singles and 15 million albums.

After 43 years, they are still recording, releasing best-selling albums, and performing sold-out gigs.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster and here.