Ombudsman Uncovers Multi-Million Shilling Bribery Ring in Kenya Prisons

The Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman) has exposed a massive corruption syndicate operating within the Kenya Prisons Service, where officers exploited desperate youth, swindling millions in exchange for non-existent jobs. The deeply rooted graft operation paints a grim picture of impunity, as recruitment positions were allegedly sold to the highest bidders.

The Dark Side of Recruitment

In an explosive report released today, the Ombudsman revealed the shocking scale of the corruption, confirming 12 out of 17 complaints investigated were legitimate cases of bribery. Senior prison officers, responsible for maintaining order and discipline, have been implicated in turning recruitment drives into lucrative opportunities for themselves, selling job promises for large sums of money.

The report details several harrowing examples of youth being duped. One particularly egregious case involves an officer, CPL F.K., who reportedly received Sh3 million (roughly USD 20,000) from a single family in exchange for securing military slots for four young men. Another officer, CPL F.M., collected Sh800,000 to “assist” in securing a position for a woman in the military. However, none of the victims saw any job offers, leaving them in financial ruin and emotional distress.

In an alarming twist, the report reveals that when confronted, some officers made mockery of their actions by agreeing to repay the stolen money in small installments. One officer, PC I.C., who had taken Sh134,000 from a victim, signed an agreement to pay back just Sh3,000 a month. Such deals effectively allowed the offenders to escape significant repercussions, undermining any attempts at genuine justice.

Call for Immediate Action

The Ombudsman has called for immediate action, demanding the summary dismissal of all implicated officers and urging the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to pursue criminal charges within the next 60 days. Furthermore, the Ombudsman has requested an investigation into potential collusion between the officers and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), highlighting concerns about the depth of the corruption.

The revelations have sent shockwaves through Kenya’s security forces, severely damaging public trust. Many young people who had hoped for fair recruitment, turning up in earnest for military and prison service jobs, are now confronted with the grim reality that in this system, money is often the deciding factor, not merit.

Despite assurances from the Ombudsman to “clean the stables,” for those whose dreams have been shattered and whose families were forced to sell land to fund false promises, justice may come too late.