Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn Taylor on Emmerdale, has a secret ability.

Olivia Bromley is best known for her role as Dawn Taylor in the ITV serial Emmerdale.

The actress joined the cast of the long-running TV drama in April 2018 as part of a plot.

Olivia was elevated to a regular cast member in December of that year after proving to be a fan favorite, according to LeedsLive.

Dawn was introduced as a former drug addict and prostitute in a relatively short arc alongside Ross Barton as they sought down Simon McManus, his acid attacker.

Since her debut, the soap actress has been at the center of most of the village’s turmoil, with her character shooting corrupt cop DI Malone (Mark Womack) after he attempted to attack Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

She was also recently entangled in a love triangle with Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas.

Dawn Taylor frequently appears a little worse for wear on film as a result of her terrible life choices, but when the cameras stop rolling, gorgeous Olivia is virtually unrecognisable.

Here’s what we know about the off-screen lives of the soap stars.

Olivia Bromley, who is she?

Olivia Bromley studied acting at the Oxford School of Drama.

Olivia, who is originally from London, moved with her younger sister Claudia, 25, and their family dog from the capital to her parents’ house in Manchester during the lockdown.

Olivia has relocated to Yorkshire to save time on her commute now that Emmerdale has resumed production following the coronavirus pandemic.

Multi-talented Olivia is also a musician who plays the violin and piano and is a member of the Damsen, a five-piece band.

Olivia is a frequent user of the social media sites Instagram and Twitter, where she routinely posts photos from her family’s vacations.

The intrepid traveler recently visited Dubai with her sister and confessed that her ideal vacation destination is Bali.

What other movies has Olivia Bromley starred in?

Olivia’s only TV appearance is on Emmerdale, but she spent the majority of her short career playing on stage before joining the serial as a part-time cast member.

Olivia made her feature film debut in 2018.