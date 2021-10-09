OLED Release Date, Features, and More for the iPad Pro and iPad Air

According to a trusted Apple leaker, Apple will no longer produce an iPad Air with an OLED display in 2022 and will instead stick with LCD technology for its next iteration.

In a fresh investor note reviewed by 9to5Mac, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is recognized for being a reputable source for Apple-related rumors, said that the firm “canceled” plans to introduce an OLED iPad Air next year since the performance and cost could not match its standards.

TFT-LCD technology is expected to be used in the iPad Air model next year, according to Kuo.

According to the expert, Apple will also release an 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display in 2022.

Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, who has a reputation for being a reputable source for display-related rumors, predicted in July that the first iPad with an OLED display would be available in 2023 rather than next year.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which was unveiled earlier this year, uses mini-LED technology. The next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are rumored to employ the similar technology.

Apple is expected to deliver two new iPad Pro models with low-power LTPO OLED panels in 2023 or 2024, according to Korean website The Elec. One of the versions would have a 12.9-inch display. Improved ProMotion with a wider variety of refresh rates could be included in the upcoming models.

LG Display has started constructing the 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro, according to a recent claim from the publication. According to the site, the OLED screen would have better brightness, endurance, and durability.

Between the end of 2023 and 2024, LG Display is expected to begin mass manufacturing of the 12.9-inch OLED iPad display.

Following the cancellation of Samsung’s planned OLED iPad Air for next year, the company is anticipated to prepare panels for the OLED iPad Pro versions alongside LG Display, according to the report.

According to The Elec, LG Display promises to use LTPO TFT technology to make the OLED panel up to two times brighter and extend its operating life by up to four times.

Given that people use their tablets for extended periods of time, the business is focusing on increasing the model’s longevity.