Ogun Government Faces Backlash Over GRA Land Sale Controversy

The Ogun State Government is embroiled in a fierce dispute over its urban renewal plans, with critics accusing the administration of land grabbing. The conflict centers on allegations that the government is unlawfully selling off prime real estate in the Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) of Ibara and Idi-Aba. In a high-stakes war of words, the state government has fired back at these accusations, branding Labour Party figurehead Arabambi Abayomi a “blackmailer” and dismissing his claims as a smear campaign.

Allegations and Counterclaims

Abayomi has become a vocal critic of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, claiming that the state’s so-called “urban renewal” projects are merely a cover for the sale of public land to the highest bidder. According to Abayomi, the government’s plan to redevelop these areas is a thinly veiled attempt to profit from public assets at the expense of the people of Ogun.

In response, the state has accused Abayomi of attempting to undermine the government’s efforts for personal gain, with Kayode Akinmade, the Governor’s Special Adviser, describing him as an “attention-seeking blackmailer.” Akinmade defended the urban renewal initiative as a necessary transformation, arguing that the dilapidated GRAs were in dire need of development. He emphasized that these areas, filled with crumbling infrastructure and shantytowns, were being converted into modern “smart cities” as part of a long-term vision for the state’s future.

The state’s defense also includes backing from influential figures such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Alake of Egbaland, who have publicly endorsed the government’s renewal projects. However, Abayomi remains unconvinced, insisting that the true purpose of the “renewal” is the displacement of poor residents in favor of wealthier elites. The question remains: who will truly benefit from these newly “smart” homes—the residents of Ogun State or the political and business elite?

Public Concerns and Political Fallout

The personal attacks exchanged between Abayomi and the Ogun State Government are symptomatic of a deeper issue in Nigerian land politics, where land disputes often stir intense emotions. The government’s choice to publicly label a critic a “rabble-rouser” speaks volumes about its sensitivity to the charges of land grabbing—an accusation that carries heavy political consequences in a state where land ownership is often seen as a cornerstone of power.

For the people of Ogun, the issue isn’t just about urban development; it’s about who gets to control the future of their land. The stakes are high, as questions of transparency, fairness, and accountability loom large over the state’s grand plans for renewal. While the political elite may be behind the vision of smart cities, the people of Ogun are left wondering if they are truly the intended beneficiaries.