Official Raiden Shogun Kit Details Are Accidentally Leaked in ‘Genshin Impact’

MiHoYo may have accidentally leaked the official kit of the highly anticipated “Genshin Impact” character, including her weapon.

The “Genshin Impact” 2.0 Special Program titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” was held over the weekend by Chinese game developer miHoYo. Following the program, the hit gacha game’s official Discord channel updated its characters’ information channel. Surprisingly, industry sources noticed that the upgrade featured Raiden Shogun or Baal’s official kit information.

Interestingly, those facts are no longer available a few days following the upgrade. That isn’t to say that no one took a screenshot of it. SsukunaaA, a Twitter user, appears to have preserved a copy of the update, which included Raiden Shogun or Baal’s kit specifications.

Raiden Shogun or Baal is an electro character who uses an Electro Vision, according to the screenshot. Her weapon is said to be a sword, and she is a member of The Seven. This is the first time that information like this has been pulled from the game’s official Discord channel after it has been shared publicly.

Fans had conflicting feelings about the developers of miHoyo’s recent prank. Some speculate that the developers may have released an incorrect set of information, and that the reason they took it down was to prevent the spread of false information about Baal or Raiden Shogun. Others believe that those details were not yet permitted to be released publicly, and that the update was issued in error, leading to its removal from the Discord channel.

Players will encounter Baal or Raiden Shogun as a non-playable character in the upcoming update, according to the current “GenshinImpact” 2.0 Special Program (NPC). To put it another way, she will not be a playable character for the time being. Although it was previously speculated that Baal will appear in Release 2.1, a recent leak from industry insider Genshin Report claims that she will not be a playable character in the future update.

When MiHoYo will make Baal a playable character in “Genshin Impact” is yet unknown.

However, in the next days, fans should expect additional leaks about her. The release of Update 2.0 is set on July 21.