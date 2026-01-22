The UK’s media watchdog, Ofcom, has initiated a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X after disturbing reports emerged of its AI chatbot, Grok, being used to create and share deeply troubling sexualized images, including of children. The investigation centers on whether X has violated UK law by allowing the creation of explicit and potentially illegal content through its image generation tool.

Government Concern Grows Over AI-Generated Content

The recent controversy follows allegations that Grok, developed by Musk’s company xAI, has been used to produce nude deepfake images of both adults and minors. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall condemned the content, calling it “deeply disturbing” and stressing the importance of swift action. The images, generated by the AI, may constitute intimate image abuse or even child sexual abuse material, sparking an outcry from government officials.

In a statement, Ofcom confirmed its investigation to determine whether X has adhered to its legal duties in protecting UK users from illegal content. The regulator’s decision to act comes after urgent communications with X on January 5, when it set a firm deadline for the platform to outline steps to address the issue. X reportedly met the deadline on January 9, but the investigation escalated after further evidence came to light.

Grok’s image generation feature, introduced in July 2025, had initially gained attention for its advanced capabilities, but its misuse for creating explicit content has raised alarms within the UK government. According to reports, Grok’s chatbot account on X has been exploited to share these disturbing images, leading to calls for decisive regulatory action.

Possible Ban and Government Response

The investigation has been widely welcomed by members of the UK government, including Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, who criticized X for not doing enough to protect its users online. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy called the situation “horrific,” noting that he had discussed the matter with US Vice President JD Vance, who agreed that such content was “entirely unacceptable.” In light of the investigation, Downing Street has suggested that the UK may consider leaving the platform if Musk’s company fails to address the issue comprehensively.

Prime Minister’s spokesperson confirmed that the government was reviewing its position on X, emphasizing that protecting children from harmful content remained a top priority. In contrast, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued against banning X, questioning the Labour government’s approach to the crisis and its impact on businesses.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has responded to the growing controversy by accusing the UK government of attempting to suppress free speech, calling the country’s approach “fascist” in a series of tweets. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also expressed concerns over potential government overreach, although he acknowledged the disturbing nature of the Grok-generated images.

As the investigation continues, it remains unclear what action Ofcom will take, but the UK’s regulatory scrutiny of AI technologies is likely to intensify as issues surrounding the misuse of AI-generated content become more prominent.