Nvidia is giving away a free copy of ‘Battlefield 2042′ as well as early access to the Open Beta.

With the purchase of a qualified RTX 30-series powered desktop or laptop, Nvidia has teamed with Electronic Arts to give away one of this year’s most anticipated games, “Battlefield 2042.”

A new campaign from the Delaware-based global tech business lets customers to get their hands on a new AAA game bundle. A copy of “Battlefield 2042” Standard Edition, early access to the Open Beta, a “Mr. Chompy” epic weapon charm, a Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife, and a Player card backdrop and tag are all included.

Anyone who gets their hands on a GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, or RTX 3070 graphics card, including pre-built PCs with any of these GPUs, is eligible for a free copy of the game and additional goodies, according to Nvidia. That isn’t all, though.

Thanks to Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, those who buy a GeForce RTX-powered PC or laptop will also get a significantly better version of “Battlefield 2042.” “NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex give maximum performance, visual quality, and the lowest latency for the ultimate competitive experience,” said Seth Christie, EA Studios Europe head of technology.

“Performance will be increased by the award-winning NVIDIA DLSS, and system latency will be minimized by NVIDIA Reflex, providing you a competitive edge on the battlefield,” according to Nvidia. Those interested in the discount can check out the participating merchants on Nvidia’s website.

This isn’t a brand-new promotion. In the past, the international IT company has run promotions like this for huge AAA games. The mechanics, on the other hand, are always the same. To get the massive new game for free, consumers will need to buy a desktop or laptop with Nvidia’s tied-up graphics cards.

The current Nvidia sale is a terrific value, especially for those wishing to purchase a new desktop or laptop and save roughly $60. Customers who purchase new hardware will be eligible for a free copy of “Battlefield 2042” Standard Edition.

On October 22, “Battlefield 2042” will be released. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as PC and Xbox 360.