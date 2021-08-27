Nuro, a self-driving delivery vehicle startup, is planning a test track and facility in Las Vegas.

Nuro, a self-driving delivery vehicle firm, announced on Thursday that it will open its first factory and closed-course test track in Las Vegas. The startup from Silicon Valley is putting $40 million on the initiative.

“For Nuro, this is a watershed moment. We are now able to invest in the infrastructure to build tens of thousands of robots, thanks to our tremendous momentum, which includes strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Domino’s, Kroger, and FedEx, as well as operations in three states,” Nuro CEO Jiajun Zhu said in a press release.

Nuro cars are zero-occupancy vehicles that travel on public highways.

The test track will be on the 74-acre Las Vegas Motor Speedway property. The 125,000-square-foot manufacturing plant will be built on 80 acres of property around seven miles from the raceway.

During a news conference at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, co-founder Dave Ferguson said that vehicles will be fitted with numerous sensors and lidar — a sensing system that delivers pulses of laser light to assess the presence, form, and distance of objects — to make them road-ready.

Nuro’s commitment to safety is why the business is investing in a well-known closed-course testing facility to certify its bots before deploying them in local communities, according to the press release.

Customers will be able to purchase a Nuro delivery service through one of the company’s approved retail partners. It will entail picking the “driverless car option,” which will allow you to track and receive information on the status of your order’s vehicle. Customers will be given an access code to open the vehicle’s compartment and receive their belongings once the order arrives.

Nevada was the first state to enact autonomous vehicle laws in 2011 with the AB 511 bill, and the state’s open space makes it an ideal location for Nuro to launch its operations.

“We are grateful for the state’s leadership in bringing this relationship to fruition. “It was a no-brainer to locate these facilities in Southern Nevada,” Zhu explained.

The move will result in the creation of 250 new employment in the state. At the news conference, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Jacky Rosen, as well as Ferguson, discussed what the new facility will mean for Las Vegas.

"It's one thing to bring new employment to the state—quite it's another to bring high-quality jobs to our community," Sisolak said.