November is the 117th month in a row that existing home prices have risen.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced that November represented the 117th consecutive month of year-over-year rises in property prices across the country, the longest such streak in history.

“Near record-low supply levels” and “labor shortages,” according to Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist, are stumbling blocks in the house sales market, which has seen prices soar. The current month-long string of year-over-year home price gains is the longest ever recorded.

Existing home sales increased 2% from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.5 million in November. Unsold housing inventory fell 13.3 percent to 1.1 million from a year ago. According to the National Association of Realtors, that drop is comparable to around two months’ worth of sales.

In November, the median existing-home sales price increased by 14% year over year to $353,900, according to the National Association of Realtors. Only the Northeast, out of the four regions studied by NAR — the West, Midwest, South, and Northeast — remained stable. Existing home sales increased in the remaining regions.

In November, 83 percent of house sales were for less than a month on the market.

“Mortgage rates are likely to surge in 2022,” Yun predicted, “but I don’t expect the near increase to be particularly dramatic.”

By 2022, according to Yun, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will be 3.7 percent. The National Association of Realtors’ “Real Estate Forecast Summit,” which included economists and housing professionals, projected that inflation would likely moderate to 4% in 2022.

Meanwhile, they predicted a 5.7 percent increase in property prices, which they described as “modest.”