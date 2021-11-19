November Community Day in ‘Pokemon GO’: Start Time, Bonuses, and Featured Pokemon

The next Community Day in Pokemon GO is coming up soon, with all of the normal capture opportunities and limited-time goodies.

Community Days are recurring events in Niantic’s enduringly popular smartphone game, during which trainers can catch rare Pokemon, teach them previously unobtainable moves, and earn things at a faster rate. In short, they’re a fantastic chance for anyone trying to increase their collection and grind in the shortest amount of time.

However, because the events are only a few hours long, you’ll need to carve out some time in your schedule on the proper day, or you’ll lose your chance and have to wait until the following month.

Here’s all you need to know about Pokemon GO’s Community Day in November 2021, including when it’ll happen and what you can expect.

When is November’s ‘Pokemon GO’ Community Day?

On Sunday, November 21, the second Pokemon GO Community Day will take place. It will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. This is true regardless of where you are on the planet or what time zone you are in.

This means it will run concurrently with the ongoing “Shining Pearl” event, which ends at 8 p.m. ET the same day.

Bonuses for ‘Pokemon GO’ Community Day

As usual, the Community Day will include various perks that will make catching and trading Pokemon easier.

Incense and Lure modules will last three times as long for the length of the event, and eggs will hatch three times faster when placed in an incubator. According to the official blog post, the distance you must walk for the egg to hatch will be lowered by 25%, so if you have any eggs to incubate, you may want to wait until Sunday.

Aside from that, you’ll also receive the following:

– 4X Chance of earning Candy XL while transferring Pokemon – 3X Transfer Candy

– Three free Raid Passes from local gyms (eligible for up to two hours after the event finishes)

Featured Pokemon and Featured Attack demand 25% less Stardust in trades.

Every Community Day features a special Pokemon. This is a condensed version of the information.