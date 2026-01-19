North Eastern Leaders Must Answer for Development Failures, Critics Say

Despite receiving billions in devolved funds, North Eastern Kenya’s leaders face mounting criticism for failing to improve basic services in the region. Critics argue that the long-standing excuse of “marginalization” no longer justifies the area’s persistent underdevelopment, and local leaders must now be held accountable for the lack of progress.

Massive Funds, Lack of Progress

Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera—the three counties at the heart of North Eastern Kenya—are among the highest recipients of per capita devolved funds in the country. Yet, many residents still face dire conditions, with inadequate healthcare, unreliable water supply, and poor educational facilities. Despite billions allocated for development, basic services remain woefully inadequate.

“Where is the money going?” has become a recurring question, as the funds fail to yield tangible improvements. Reports often point to the prevalence of procurement cartels and the entrenchment of clan-based nepotism as major factors obstructing the proper allocation of resources.

The Clan System and Political Stagnation

North Eastern politics, shaped by a system of “negotiated democracy,” sees clan elders choosing political leaders rather than a robust, competitive electoral process. This arrangement often elevates leaders based on tribal alignment rather than merit, creating a political class that feels more accountable to clan elders than to the electorate.

The result is a leadership structure that has struggled to deliver for ordinary citizens, as leaders prioritize clan loyalty over public service. As a result, infrastructure projects such as tarmac roads, reliable water systems, and educational reforms continue to elude the region, even as funds are sent in large volumes.

With billions in government funds now flowing to the region, critics argue that it is time for North Eastern leaders to step up and fulfill their responsibilities. The region’s “victim card,” long used to deflect blame, has expired. Citizens demand results—tangible improvements in roads, water supply, and education—not just promises of future change.