Nominees for the Game Awards 2021: ‘Deathloop’ and ‘Resident Evil: Village’ are expected to win big.

The 2021 Game Awards nominees have been revealed, with PS5 exclusives like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Deathloop scoring highly.

The Game Awards are the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars and the Super Bowl bundled into one, for those who are unfamiliar with the event. In terms of the former, it’s a chance to honor the best artistic and technological achievements of the previous year, as well as their creators, with glitzy awards.

In terms of the Super Bowl, the event is jam-packed with trailers and sneak previews for upcoming films. It’d be like watching the Golden Globes, but every now and then the show comes to a halt so you can view behind-the-scenes video from a new Marvel film or whatever.

Aside from the commercial aspect, The Game Awards are unique in that the winners are chosen by the general audience. A jury of media professionals will first narrow down a shortlist of nominees for each category, but once that list is released, anybody in the globe can vote for their favorites.

In terms of those categories, there are a total of 30 of them (which is quite a few more than the Academy Awards have). These cover everything from game design to the finest titles in each genre to esports. It also goes all-in on the latter, allowing you to choose not only your favorite teams and events, but also the greatest coach.

The ceremony for 2021 will take held on December 9th. You can vote for your favorites in each of the 30 categories right here.

Who Will Take Home the Big Prize at the 2021 Game Awards?

It’s tough to predict the winners of any awards event because there will always be upsets and surprises that arrive completely unexpectedly.

The Game Awards, on the other hand, are particularly difficult because they are decided by the general audience. There is no unique jury or academy members whose voting patterns can be predicted with ease. Plus, you never know whether there will be a social media campaign to make one game trend over the other, or if a rival's chances will be tactically ruined (especially when it.