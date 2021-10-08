Nominate your favorite artists for the Culture and Creativity Awards in Liverpool City Region.

The Liverpool City Region Culture and Creativity Awards will return in 2021 to honor your favorite arts groups, organizations, and individuals from the previous year.

The awards were introduced at the INNSIDE by Melia hotel in Liverpool city centre, and nominations are now being accepted online for a variety of categories to recognize excellence and innovation in the cultural industry.

The public has until November 12 to nominate the region’s stars from across the arts spectrum, including not only professional arts, cultural events, and performances, but also the voluntary and community sector who apply new and transformational creative ways.

Following the selection of a shortlist from the nominations, members of the Liverpool City Region community will be able to vote for this year’s People’s Choice winner, with an esteemed panel of judges deciding who should receive the other top honors.

More than 700 nominations were received for the Liverpool City Region Culture and Creativity Awards last year from across the city region’s six boroughs (Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral), and organisers are hoping to beat that total this year due to the level of creativity on display.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Metropolitan Area, stated: “The Liverpool City Region is the country’s cultural center; creativity is in our DNA, as we’ve seen over the last year.

“As we’ve recovered from the pandemic, individuals all around our region have shown incredible inventiveness, innovation, and generosity, all of which I’m confident will aid in our creative recovery.”

On March 2, 2022, the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Halton, this year’s Borough of Culture, to cap off a year of increasing arts participation and inspiring creativity in the region.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority portfolio holder for culture and Halton Council leader Councillor Mike Wharton said: “As part of our Borough of Culture celebrations, Halton is thrilled to be hosting this year’s awards.

“I’d like to urge people from all over the Liverpool City Region to apply themselves or suggest projects that they believe have made a significant difference in the last year.”

