No one seemed to notice when Xbox’s CEO dropped hints about the release of ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’.

Bethesda Softworks, an American video game developer and publisher, revealed “The Elder Scrolls 6” almost three years ago but did not provide a release date. However, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer just leaked additional information about the game’s release date, and it appears that no one noticed until now.

On June 30, Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s vice president of gaming and head of the Xbox brand, spoke about “Fable” on the “Unlocked” podcast. The game is still in development, according to the executive. He also talked about “The Elder Scrolls 6.” When asked if “Fable” will come out before the much-anticipated Bethesda game, the executive indicated the latter was “further out.”

According to a recent claim from Comicbook, “Fable” will not be released until at least 2023. As a result, “The Elder Scrolls 6” will not be released in the reported 2022 timeframe. Instead, the next edition in the franchise is expected to arrive in 2024 at the earliest.

This timeline makes logical and corresponds to Bethesda’s previous remark on the release of “The Elder Scrolls 6.” “Starfield” is set to debut in 2022, which implies Bethesda might provide more information about “TES 6” by then.

Despite the fact that the game was revealed three years ago, there are few details about it. So far, Bethesda has revealed that the upcoming game will be built on the Creation Engine 2 technology, which is the same game engine that the studio is using to create “Starfield.” In a recent interview with Telegraph, Bethesda Director and Executive Producer Todd Howard stated that “TES 6” is still in the design phase.

The next AAA RPG is still in its early stages of development, according to the executive.

“Right now, the vast majority of our development effort is focused on Starfield, but everyone works on everything, so the projects are entwined. It’s helpful to think of The Elder Scrolls 6 as still under development,” he added.