Nitros Oxide Returns in ‘Crash Bandicoot: On the Run’ Season 4

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run’s fourth season, titled “Survival of the Fastest,” premiered on Thursday and features the return of popular villain Nitros Oxide.

What is the game ‘Crash Bandicoot: On the Run’ about?

The mobile title is a free-to-play auto-runner in the spirit of Temple Run, Sonic Dash, or Super Mario Run, developed by King Digital Entertainment (of Candy Crush fame). Your character will be dashing towards a finish line all the time, much like in those games, with no way to slow down. It’s your job to make sure they avoid any impediments in their way. This is accomplished via a combination of screen taps and swiping actions on your mobile device, as is customary for the genre.

Everything in Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is based around PlayStation’s marsupial mascot, with familiar characters and things from the series appearing. Aku Aku, the notorious nitro boxes, and the real Crash Bandicoot sound effects, for example, are all there and correct.

You will have the conventional move set at your disposal as you control either Crash or his sister Coco as they hurtle down three-lane courses. You can hop over barriers, spin attacks, skid under obstacles, and even hurl wumpa fruit to safely ignite bombs. The question is whether you can do all of these tasks quickly enough to avoid becoming overwhelmed by the more chaotic stages.

What’s New in Season 4 of ‘Crash Bandicoot: On the Run’?

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, has committed to seasonal upgrades that provide new courses, unlockable skins, and enemy types every few weeks. Crash teamed up with fellow platforming great Spyro the Dragon in the most recent expansion, for example.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is now in its fourth season, despite only being released in western regions in March 2021. The main attraction of “Survival of the Fastest” is that it reintroduces Nitros Oxide, the antagonist from the original Crash Team Racing. This is a condensed version of the information.