Nintendo Switch Release Date and Price Revealed for ‘Pokemon Unite’

The Nintendo Switch edition of Pokemon Unite will be released this month, giving the game a concrete release date.

What Is ‘Pokemon Unite’ and How Does It Work?

Pokemon Unite is not an RPG, but rather resembles Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games like League of Legends or Dota. Instead of playing as a trainer, you will take direct control of your favorite pocket monsters and use them to fight against other players in five-a-side matches.

The primary notion is that you must face rival Pokemon, some of whom will be roving A.I. and others who will be controlled by the user. If you succeed in defeating your opponents, you will absorb their “Aeos” and must then travel to the opposing control point to deposit these points. Consider it similar to scoring a goal, but instead of tossing balls, you’ll be using mystical energy obtained from fallen adversaries.

You’ll be able to level up your favorite fighter over time by improving their move set, increasing their stats, and equipping them with new stuff. Not to mention that you may personalize their appearance with charming skins.

How much does ‘Pokemon Unite’ set you back?

TiMi Studios (of Call of Duty Mobile renown) is the studio behind Pokemon Unite, which is recognized for its free-to-play games. In this aspect, their most recent release will be no different, since you will not be charged a penny to download it.

Optional in-app purchases will be used to commercialize the service, which will include five different currencies at launch (which have historically done quite well for Pokemon). Aeos tickets, coins, fashion credits, “holowear tokens,” and jewels are all included in the game and can be used to advance through the battle pass or unlock new cosmetic items.

The currencies in Pokemon Unite can be accumulated in one of two ways: by participating in matches or by exchanging them for real money.

When Will ‘Pokemon Unite’ Be Released?

Over the next few months, Pokemon Unite will be distributed in two phases. It will first be released on the Nintendo Switch in July, and then it will be expanded. This is a condensed version of the information.