Nintendo Switch Pro Speculations Reignite Due to Next-Gen Hardware

According to a recent leak, a more powerful Nintendo Switch Pro could still be released in 2022 thanks to Nvidia’s next-generation technologies.

Following the launch of the Switch OLED, Nintendo previously stated that it had “no plans to publish any other [Switch] model at this time.” As a result, some fans assume the long-rumored Switch Pro will no longer be released. However, a new batch of rumors suggests that the improved hybrid console will be powered by a new processor.

Greymon55, an industry insider who claims to know the GPU supply chain, revealed some interesting data about Nvidia’s next-generation gaming graphics chips. The Nvidia Lovelace architecture is “definitely the next generation gaming card,” according to this insider, because the entire project plan has been established and will not alter. They also stated that the next-generation gaming chip would be manufactured using TSMC’s 5nm technology. The source isn’t sure whether the chip will be made of N5P or ordinary N5.

According to previous speculations, the Lovelace architecture would power Nvidia’s next-generation RTX 4000 GPUs. This GPU is thought to feature a scaled-down version that might power the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is rumored to be more powerful. Moore’s Law Is Dead, a YouTube content creator, recently revealed that Nvidia’s Orin SoC might be used to power self-driving cars in a YouTube video.

The current information from insider greymon55 appears to be in line with information leaked earlier this year by tipster kopite7kimi, who said that the Nintendo Switch Pro would have Nvidia’s Lovelace technology. The fact that the Lovelace is nearing completion adds weight to claims that a more powerful Nintendo hybrid machine is on the way.

While the recent leak is intriguing, there are currently no details on how strong the supposed Nvidia Lovelace-powered chip is.

According to reports, the Switch Pro will have 4K resolution on its displays if it is released. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s rumored next-generation GPU is set to arrive in 2022.

If Nintendo decides to introduce a new Switch model, it won’t be anytime soon because the Switch OLED will be released this year. Nintendo has a decent window to debut a more powerful hybrid, most likely the Switch pro, in the later half of 2022, with the next-gen GPU predicted to launch next year.