Nintendo Switch OLED Model Price and Pre-Order Information

The OLED version of Nintendo’s Switch console will be released in October, according to the company.

Although this incremental patch does not reflect the significant boost that many players had hoped for, it does include a few new features. A dedicated LAN port, a more solid kickstand, and extra internal storage are among the improvements.

The OLED screen, on the other hand, is the key selling point. Although it is just slightly larger than the original unit’s screen at 7 inches, it will provide greater picture quality in handheld mode, with higher contrast, deeper blacks, and more brilliant colors.

The resolution stays 1280×720 while the Switch is docked and connected to your TV (as opposed to 4K, like the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5). Neither the CPU nor the RAM will be improved by the next model.

As a result, those who already own a Nintendo console will not be losing out on anything if they don’t upgrade. However, if you’re in the market for your first Switch or frequently play in portable mode, this is the version to consider.

Release Date and Price for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be available on Friday, October 8, and will cost $349.99.

This is $50 more than the original Nintendo Switch and $150 more than the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is merely a handheld and cannot be connected to a television.

Where Can I Pre-Order a Nintendo Switch with an OLED Display?

Pre-orders are now open in Australia and the United Kingdom, but Switch OLED models are currently unavailable in the United States. This could, however, change at any time.

The device is already available for purchase at GameStop and Best Buy, as well as on Nintendo’s own storefront. As a result, it’s realistic to expect that buyers in the United States will soon be able to add the OLED model to their shopping carts.

Pre-orders will surely be snapped up within minutes of its debut, so keep a watch on GameStop and Best Buy’s pages. Because it’s tough to find a conventional Nintendo Switch device right now due to supply concerns, this new one will be in high demand.

