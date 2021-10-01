Nintendo Reacts to Reports That It Is Distributing Supposed Switch Pro, 4K Capable Dev Kits.

Since 2019, rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro have been circulating online, with a new Bloomberg story alleging that the Japanese gaming behemoth has already supplied 4K capable dev kits to game studios. While many fans are ecstatic about the revelation, Nintendo has issued an official statement in response.

Nintendo refuted Bloomberg’s claim that developers had access to a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch dev kit in a statement sent on Thursday. Aside from the soon-to-be-released Switch OLED, the Japanese gaming giant also stated that it has no plans for another variant.

In a tweet, Nintendo stated, “A news story on September 30, 2021(JST) incorrectly says that Nintendo is offering tools to push game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K compatibility.” The business responded, “To ensure clear understanding among our investors and consumers, we want to explain that this report is not genuine.”

In a follow-up tweet, Nintendo stated, “We also want to clarify that, as we indicated in July, we have no plans for any other model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will ship on October 8, 2021.”

Following Bloomberg’s revelation that drew the attention of fans, the corporation issued an unexpected formal response.

Nintendo “sent out kits to game developers demanding that they make games that support higher resolution titles,” according to the business and market news platform. According to the article, 11 game businesses from around the world are working on 4K games with the help of a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that “employees at 11 game businesses confirmed their teams were in possession of Nintendo’s 4K development kit for the Switch.”

According to the employees, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t permitted to discuss their ideas publicly, the firms span the globe, ranging from huge publishers to small studios, and include at least one that has never developed a console game before, Zynga Inc.

Furthermore, the report stated that the Switch model capable of running 4K games, probably the Switch Pro, would be available in late 2019. It’s worth mentioning that Bloomberg has accurately released information regarding the Switch in the past several months, including the OLED model.

Since Nintendo refuted the report’s allegation, supporters should keep their hopes for the rumored Switch Pro in check.