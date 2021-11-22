Nintendo Black Friday 2021 Deals: Early Access to Switch, ‘Mario Kart Live,’ and Games

Nintendo has unveiled its early Black Friday bargains, which include everything from the Switch handheld to fitness accessories and, of course, video games.

You won’t be able to buy any of these reduced items directly from Nintendo, unlike Sony’s ongoing Black Friday event (which is accessible via the publisher’s website and the PlayStation Store).

You’ll have to go to the websites of affiliated retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop instead. Fortunately, the discounts should be consistent across the board, so you won’t find a greater deal from one retailer over another.

Each discount will be available until November 27th, or until all stock has been depleted. The Washington Newsday has created a list of everything that is currently on offer to assist you decide if you want to take advantage of any of these official Black Friday offers.

Similar listings are available for all of the gaming and tech products currently on sale at GameStop and Walmart.

Nintendo Switch Bundle ($299) includes Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online.

The “Black Friday package,” which contains the ordinary version of the Switch system (rather than the OLED edition), a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, is now Nintendo’s most popular deal. This full bundle costs $299, which is a $70 save.

You won’t be able to buy it directly from the maker; instead, you’ll have to look through the inventory of partner retailers. Both GameStop and Amazon have sold out of the combo as of this writing.

You might be able to pick it up at a Target store near you, depending on your location. There are also some units left over at Best Buy.

Adventure Ring ($54.99)

Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, Ring Fit Adventure has been a little difficult to nail down, as individuals used it as a substitute for going to the gym during lockdown.

You can’t buy an electronic copy of the game via the Nintendo eShop because it comes with the titular exercise attachment (which looks like a Pilates ring), so you’ll have to wait for physical copies to become available.

