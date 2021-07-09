Nintendo Appears To Confirm The Development Of New Hardware

One of the rumors in the industry that won’t go away is the impending debut and ultimate distribution of the claimed enhanced game console Nintendo Switch Pro, and it looks that the company’s CEO has seemingly confirmed this in a recent remark.

According to rumors, the purported improved version of the Nintendo Switch hybrid system will be released this year or in 2022, implying that it will be announced soon. Surprisingly, Nintendo recently released a bombshell, implying that the speculated Nintendo Switch Pro is in the works.

During the company’s shareholder meeting, a Nintendo investor addressed Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa about the supposed improved system.

“A new version of the Nintendo Switch was generally expected to be released at E3 in June, but no new model was announced at the Nintendo Direct E3 2021. According to VGC, the investor inquired, “What are your opinions on the announcement of new models like this?”

When Nintendo officials believe it is not yet time to reveal important details to the public, they can make a broad or ambiguous statement. “Our company uses Nintendo Direct to educate our customers about individual items at the appropriate time,” Furukawa responded, as he always does.

“To that end, we are continually inventing hardware, software, dedicated peripherals, and so on,” he said, adding that he would not comment on specific items that are currently in development.

While the answer remains ambiguous, many fans speculated that the president was alluding to the anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro when he said the product is “still under development.”

According to reliable industry sources, the Nintendo Switch Pro will include Nvidia DLSS technology as well as a larger screen. Bloomberg reported in March that the new panel would include Samsung’s new 7-inch OLED display. Fans are cautioned to temper their expectations about the Nintendo Switch Pro in the absence of an official announcement from the business, as details concerning it are very speculative at this moment.