Nightfall Tips for ‘Destiny 2′: The Devil’s Lair

In “Destiny 2,” the Devil’s Lair strike has returned to the weekly Nighftall rotation, providing players with a reasonably straightforward objective to grind through. This strike has few complex mechanics or encounters, making it an ideal activity for grinding upgrade materials, exotics, and Nightfall-exclusive weapons.

The Devil’s Lair strike, like the Lake of Shadows strike, may be accomplished quickly and simply if players have the correct weapons and mod settings. Here’s a fast method on making this strike as simple as possible, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Aside from a couple of dozen Hive at the start of the strike, the Devil’s Lair is largely made up of Fallen soldiers using Arc shields. For difficulties with the Match Game modifier on, players should carry Void, Arc, and Solar weapons.

Because of the enormous number of Fallen present in every battle, the Riskrunner SMG shines in this strike. Riskrunner’s Arc Conductor perk will almost always be active, offering players near-infinite ammo and a strong chain lightning effect that may quickly clear a room.

The Trinity Ghoul bow, on the other hand, may perform the same room-clearing function as the Risk Runner. It can stun the multiple Overload champions involved in the strike and does more burst damage.

Phoenix Protocol Warlocks are extremely valuable in the Devil’s Lair. Warlocks will be able to use their Well of Radiance at least twice every encounter with the exotic chestpiece, considerably enhancing the team’s survivability. A Titan with Phoenix Cradle and Jotunn, for example, can provide tremendous team-wide buffs, while a Stasis Hunter can provide much-needed crowd control.

Suggestions for Encounters

Fallen Web Mines will be dropped by destroyed foes, thus players will have to deal with a lot of them. To avoid unwanted deaths caused by mines, it’s best to choose a decent hiding area and avoid running around arenas.

This is very important in the area where the final boss is located. Enemies will spawn from each of the side doors at the end of the walkways on each side in between the boss’ invulnerability phases. Try to concentrate all of the foes in one place, then have a teammate with a Riskrunner or Trinity Ghoul wipe them off while the rest of the squad focuses on the Servitors guarding the boss.