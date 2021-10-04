Nightfall Strikes in ‘Destiny 2′: Tips for Completing Them

Nightfall strikes are more harder versions of the Vanguard playlist’s regular missions with better rewards, such as increased odds for exotic engram drops and special Nightfall-exclusive weaponry.

In Nightfall missions, players will face a multitude of modifications in addition to the predefined enemy strength levels for each difficulty tier, such as champion spawning that rise in number depending on mission difficulty. Because of these modifiers, players will need to carefully prepare their approach before they can even hope to finish a run with more than 100K points.

The more difficult Nightfall strike missions will, of course, be more difficult to complete. Here are some strategies on how to clear challenging Nightfall strikes in “Destiny 2” for those who are trying to obtain those 6-digit scores.

Each mission should be understood.

The missions themselves, particularly certain sequences or boss fights, account for a large portion of Nightfall’s difficulty. So that they don’t get wiped out right away, players will need to have specialized strategy for each phases.

The beginning of the Exodus Crash strike is a fantastic example of this. If left unattended in this region, Fallen Pike Riders can easily kill the entire fireteam, making rushing along the road exceedingly perilous.

Synergy And Loadout Coordination

When it comes to Nightfall attacks, using the most powerful weapon isn’t necessarily the greatest option. To maximize clear speeds, players must change their loadouts based on champion spawns and opposing shield kinds.

To avoid overlapping elements, communicate with team members and ask them which energy weapon element or subclass they wish to utilize. It’s better to have one of each sort of elemental energy damage, or whichever damage type best suits a particular blow.

Before beginning a mission, players’ mod synergy should be discussed. Seasonal mods, such as Particle Deconstructor, do not stack, therefore it’s better if just one person has it.

Role Assignment for the Fireteam

Outside of their class’s defined responsibilities, every fireteam member should ideally have a specific role to accomplish. For those difficult Nightfall strikes, having someone who can reliably manufacture Orbs of Power or Special/Heavy ammunition can be invaluable.