Next Year, ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Will Be Free To Play.

After four years of being restricted behind a paywall that kept many gamers from accessing its legendary battle royale areas, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is now free to play.

During last week’s The Game Awards 2021, Krafton made the huge announcement that “PUBG” will adopt the free-to-play business model beginning Jan. 12.

After the sub-genre was saturated with similar free titles like “Apex Legends,” “Call of Duty Warzone,” and the omnipresent “Fortnite,” this adjustment could bring the once-titanic battle royale game back into the spotlight.

Apart from the present monetization in “PUBG,” Engadget claimed that the game will soon have an optional $13 Battlegrounds Plus upgrade that will provide players a few in-game items, an XP increase, and, most crucially, access to Ranked and Custom battles, among other bonuses.

Similar to an expansion pack or DLC for other games, the update will be a one-time payment. Regardless of the game’s seasonal shifts or other upgrades, players will not have to pay the upgrade again. This is comparable to a recent adjustment made to “Destiny 2,” in which access to competitive playlists was restricted behind a paywall to prevent cheating.

Players who have already purchased the game will get the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade unlocked, as well as some additional cosmetics.

PUBG remains a successful game on Steam, with up to 150,000 active players each month, despite the saturation of the battle royale sub-genre and the death of the tremendous buzz surrounding these games. With the game’s switch to a free-to-play model, these figures could skyrocket, which could augur well for “PUBG’s” future in terms of new releases and general enjoyment.

The free-to-play approach, on the other hand, attracts more cheaters to the game. Hacking is a problem that “PUBG” players still face today, despite the fact that its prevalence has decreased over time.

Fearing that cheaters would return to destroy the game for everyone, fans are already demanding for improved anti-cheat countermeasures before the F2P upgrade goes live.