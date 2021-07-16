Next Week, ‘Battlefield 1′ Could Be Available For Free: Report

According to a tip from a well-known industry insider, EA may release its World War 1 shooter “Battlefield 1” free to play next week.

In a tweet, Tom Henderson, an industry insider with a track record for game and series leaks, warned users that “Battlefield 1” would soon be available for free, advising them to hold off on purchasing the game.

He didn’t specify which platform the giveaway will take place on, although it’s widely expected it’ll be Steam or Origin. Henderson previously revealed information about “Battlefield 2042” that turned out to be accurate.

Following the unveiling of “Battlefield 2042” at E3, the “Battlefield” series has exploded in popularity. As a result of the announcement, a large number of players returned to “Battlefield 4” and its sequels, prompting EA to add more servers to the US West region to accommodate the increasing player count.

The PC version of “Battlefield 1” still has a sizable player base, with dozens of official and custom servers experiencing consistent traffic on a daily basis. If EA makes “Battlefield 1” free to download, it will further fuel the series’ momentum and heighten anticipation for “Battlefield 2042,” which is set to arrive in October.

This isn’t the first time a “Battlefield” game has been made available for free. In 2014, EA’s “On The House” offer included “Battlefield 3” as a free title for anyone who claimed it within a certain time frame. Additionally, Amazon Prime members received a free copy of “Battlefield 4” last month.

One of the few major games based in World War 1 is “Battlefield 1.” The game was acclaimed for its incredibly lifelike settings and audio design, as well as its better gunplay compared to its “Battlefield 4” cousin.

The game had a single-player campaign in the anthology style, which portrayed the stories of everyday troops in a realistic and humanized picture of the fight to end all wars. It also had an authentic inventory of period-correct weapons, ranging from standard-issue bolt-action rifles to experimental SMGs and deadly trench guns.