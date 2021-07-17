Next Sony State Of Play Date Leaks, Teases Exciting Event Information

Recently, a major leak about the forthcoming Sony State of Play surfaced. It has disclosed the event’s program and featured announcements, which are said to include the debut of the PSVR and updates on upcoming key titles like as “God Of War: Ragnarok” and “Horizon Forbidden West.”

Roberto Serrano, a business analyst and industry insider, provided the most recent collection of data. “The next PlayStation event should come in August, before Gamescom 2021, most likely in the early half of next month,” the insider previously stated. However, he only recently revealed detailed facts of the event.

The next Sony State of Play for this year is set for August 12, according to the insider. According to reports, the online event will begin at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET or 11 p.m. CEST). Serrano further stated that Sony would reveal its next-generation PlayStation VR at the forthcoming virtual event.

Furthermore, fans of the next version of the “God of War” series as well as “Horizon Forbidden West” will receive new information about their favorite forthcoming titles at the event, according to the insider.

The Japanese electronics and gaming behemoth has yet to confirm that another State of Play will be held this summer. However, Sony appeared to tease in a previous blog post that it would make important announcements shortly.

During Sony’s State of Play announcement in July, fans were cautioned not to expect any announcements concerning the PSVR’s next generation or the sequels to “Horizon” and “God of War.” “This presentation will not include updates on the upcoming God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR,” according to the statement.

Sony also requested fans to keep an eye out for developments this summer in the latter half of the same message.

“Stay tuned over the summer,” it added, “as we’ll have more updates soon.”

Because Sony has yet to announce that another State of Play will be held next month, fans should temper their enthusiasm over this latest leak.

This latest batch of details should be treated with a grain of salt until the corporation makes an official announcement.