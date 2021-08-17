News on the iPhone 13: What to Expect From Apple’s Newest Signature Product

This is a time of year that Apple fans are well aware of. The new iPhone is likely to hit store shelves in September, as is customary.

The name of the new iPhone has yet to be announced, but it is believed to be the “iPhone 13” or the “iPhone 12s.”

Apple has refused to comment on the forthcoming release, but an analyst has given Nicole Nguyen of The Wall Street Journal some information that can be expected.

During the epidemic in October 2020, Apple released the iPhone 12 small (5.4in), iPhone 12 (6.1in), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1in), and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all of which were hugely successful (6.7in).

Apple analyst Gene Munster spoke with The Wall Street Journal about his expectations for the upcoming iPhone.

Continued 5G development

“We’re in the iPhone 5G chapter, which is a multiyear chapter,” Munster added. “It will be fairly modest in years two and three.”

When Apple releases a major upgrade, it is known for making just minor modifications to the next model release.

Munster anticipates “gradual upgrades” such as a quicker processor and improved battery life.

Update about the camera

The most notable incremental enhancement is a stunning camera upgrade.

“There are a good number of rumors concerning the camera that are genuine.

This, I believe, will be Apple’s selling pitch this time,” Munster said.

Munster cited a Bloomberg report on how the newest MacBook models allow “portrait mode” while recording video. This feature is already available on Samsung Galaxy phones.

iPhone Mini is a new iPhone model.

A new version of the iPhone Mini, which only accounted for 5% of iPhone 12 sales, could also be available. Munster speculates that a new Mini could be on the road, citing the Mini as an economical “niche” choice.

He explained, “It’s a niche, but people in that niche tend to like them.”

Lightning port, ProMotion Display, and Apple Pencil are all gone.

Meanwhile, Apple Insider believes that the lightning port may be removed, a new “ProMotion Display” that optimizes watching content to save battery life, and a rumored Apple pencil are also possibilities.