Newcomer from rival soaps may be recognized by ITV Coronation Street watchers.

This week, a new character will appear on Coronation Street.

The arrival of Phill Whittaker’s mother on the Cobbles gives fans a glimpse into the backstory of Fiz Brown’s new romantic interest.

When Phill invites his mother home for tea in the first half of Friday’s double header, Mimi will appear.

Fiz is ashamed at never being told how aristocratic his mother really is, and he is shocked when the newcomer offers to organize Phill’s birthday party.

Fiz is disheartened after feeling that she isn’t being supported by Phill, and tensions will burst in next week’s episode.

To drown her sorrows, Jennie Mcalpine’s character will visit the Christmas markets, where she will run across her old flame Tyrone Dobbs.

When Tyrone discloses that Phill has booked a surprise Christmas vacation for the family, Fiz is overjoyed and decides to go ahead with the birthday party.

Things take a turn for the worse when Mimi tells that Phill’s birthday present is a move to Weatherfield.

The news devastates Fiz, prompting Tyrone to confront Mimi at her birthday celebration.

When Mimi realizes she has left her microphone, which has aired Tyrone’s defense of Fiz to the entire party, she is horrified.

The new woman wreaking havoc on the Cobbles is played by Margot Leicester, a well-known actress who has previously been on competing operas.

Over the course of her long career, the 72-year-old has been in Doctors, The Bill, and Holby City.

In 1995, she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in Broken Glass, and she recently starred as Camilla in the television film King Charles III.