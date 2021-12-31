New Year’s Eve revelers flock to Liverpool to ring in the new year.

It’s easy to say that 2021 was a year of highs and lows, but many are celebrating the last night of the year and looking forward to the new year with a night out in the city.

As the year 2021 draws to a close, residents from over Merseyside flocked to the city centre to spend the evening with friends and family.

Many bars and clubs in the city appeared to be bustling with revelers this evening, after being forced to close due to last year’s lockdown restrictions.

After another year of limitations and uncertainty for businesses, Castle Street, Mathew Street, and Concert Square were bustling with activity.

Boris Johnson issued an urgent caution for anyone planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve earlier this week.

Mr Johnson advised people to get tested before the festivities on New Year’s Eve, telling reporters that “everyone should enjoy New Year, but in a cautious and reasonable way.”

2021 NEW YEAR’S EVEView gallery

“Take a test, ventilate, think about others, but most importantly, get a booster,” he concluded.

Anyone seeking to enter a nightclub tonight evening must have an NHS Covid pass with proof of at least two vaccines or a negative lateral flow test.

There are no restrictions in place for anyone who want to have a party in their own houses.

Take a peek at the photos in our gallery to discover how others spent the final night of 2021.