‘New World’ Great Axe Guide: Overview Of Useful Builds And Abilities

The Great Axe is one of two Strength-based heavy weapons in “New World.” Because of its vast attack cones and range of area-of-effect skills, this weapon class is ideal for dealing with large groups of foes.

The Great Axe is a popular PvE and PvP weapon, however it can frequently only specialize in one or the other. The Great Axe may be a formidable weapon with the right skill builds and gear configurations, and it can carry players deep into the endgame.

To assist beginners get started, here’s a quick rundown of the Great Axe’s abilities, as well as possible high-synergy ability builds.

Axe’s playstyle and skill trees are fantastic.

The fundamental strikes of the Great Axe are wide, horizontal slashes that can damage numerous adversaries at the same time. In comparison to the others, this weapon is likewise slow, though not as slow as the War Hammer. As a result of these factors, Great Axe DPS versus single targets can feel slow, as it trades speed for devastating single strikes.

The Reaper and Mauler skill trees, which specialize in single target and AoE assaults, respectively, are available to players.

Reaper grants players a long-range gap closer as well as a sluggish but strong attack that causes extra damage to adversaries with low health. Mauler, on the other hand, is built for area damage, with a range of spinning attacks and passives that enhance players surrounded by foes.

Great Axe constructs

Running a mix of both skill trees is best for the Great Axe because it provides it the most adaptability to most situations. In Expeditions, here’s a sample build that’s suitable for tank/DPS roles: This build can assist players in tanking large groups of foes while delivering consistent area damage. Reap is used to tease and pull foes away from the rest of the party.

Depending on the scope of a conflict, players will want to prioritize mobility and either burst damage or crowd management in PvP.

Targets will be unable to escape while using Gravity Well, providing the wielder the opportunity to use Execute. Maelstrom, on the other hand, is employed to draw adversaries closer while also causing tremendous damage. Charge can be used instead of Execute because the former can be difficult to land and the latter can assist players catch up to fleeing adversaries more quickly.