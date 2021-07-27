New Weapons, Fishing Points, And New Fish Are Revealed In ‘Genshin Impact’ 2.1 Leaks

More facts regarding “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1 have appeared online, revealing intriguing details about the new fishing system, fish, as well as new weaponry that players will be able to obtain when the long-awaited patch arrives.

New Mechanic for Fishing

According to credible industry insiders, in “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1, Chinese gaming company miHoYo will offer a new fishing function.

The new function, according to the leaks, would allow players to fish at various fishing sites, which are spots identified by visible ripples in the water. Each fishing spot appears to be home to a distinct species of fish.

Every fish in the game is said to have its own favored bait, and different types of fishing rods are required to catch different kinds of fish. Only the Moonstringer Rod has been leaked so far. According to the leaks, some of the fish are Ornamental, which is the most valuable variety and may be grown in the Serenitea Pot.

Fishing Associations are said to be able to trade caught fish.

Players appear to be limited to trading for fish that they are already familiar with. It’s yet unknown whether the fish items will vary or whether different species of fish will be required for different recipes in the game.

Weapons of the Future

Industry insider Genshin Intel has revealed photographs detailing the new weaponry that will be included in “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1. According to the leak, the Luxurious Sea-Lord will be introduced in the game’s next patch. The weapon appears to be a 4-star Claymore that scales ATK percent.

The weapon is said to have the ability to summon a titanic tuna that does ATK AoE DMG. The Catch is another weapon that players can get their hands on, according to reports. It appears to be a 4-star Polearm with Energy Recharge scaling.

The 5-star Catalyst weapon Fumetsu Gekka, which scales in HP percent, was also revealed by the insider. The weapon also has a substantial Healing Bonus, which Barbara and Kokomi will appreciate. The design implies that it could be Kokomi’s, according to speculations.

The Grasscutter’s Light is a new 5-star Polearm weapon in the game. This weapon, according to reports, scales with Energy Recharge and boosts attack based on it. In the hands of the mythical Electron Archon Raiden Shogun, this weapon would be incredible.