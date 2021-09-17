New test results reveal the iPhone 13 Pro’s unrivaled CPU and GPU performance.

Apple unveiled its top smartphone portfolio for this year, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While they all have the A15 chip, their GPU performance varies.

A 5-core GPU is included in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, whereas a 4-core GPU is found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 small.

The A15 chip with 5-core GPU earned 14,216 points on Geekbench’s compute benchmark, up 55 percent from the iPhone 12 Pro’s GPU performance score of 9123. The A15 5-core GPU version, according to the Cupertino-based tech behemoth, is “the world’s fastest smartphone chip.”

According to the business, the version would give 50% quicker graphics performance than any other smartphone chip.

Apart from the iPhone 13 Pro’s GPU performance, software benchmarking tool AnTuTu published the results of the device’s benchmark on Weibo.

The site put the flagship iPhone’s 1 TB variant with 6 GB of RAM to the test. The A14 Bionic chip in the iPhone 12 Pro got 839,675 points, which is 133,950 points higher than the premium iPhone model.

This year’s Pro model outperformed its predecessor by 18.9%, giving the already powerful chip a significant boost. An early test run of a device called “iPhone 14.2” was discovered by AnTuTu, which is thought to be the iPhone 13 Pro with 6 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The scores of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro were also compared by AnTuTu. The memory test shows a significant boost of 44 percent. This could have been aided by the new 1 TB storage capacity.

This year’s Pro model received 214,698 points for CPU performance, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro received 183,625 points. The iPhone 13 Pro has a GPU score of 324,552, compared to 273,139 for its predecessor.

“With the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max set a new standard for iPhone and enable incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, in a recent blog post.