New Samurai Hero in ‘For Honor’: Features, Trailer, and More [Watch]

In a clip released recently, the latest playable Samurai hero in “For Honor” was revealed, complete with a number of flashy moves and a mystical ronin-esque design. The Kyoshin are young warriors who have been shaped into masters of the blade after many years of training.

These new samurai are modeled after General Tozen, one of the main game’s opposing boss characters from the Viking campaign. The Kyoshin are known for their defensive abilities, deflecting enemy strikes and responding with unblockable swings and guaranteed light attacks after successful hits.

In an interview with the For Honor Updates YouTube channel, head game designer Stefan Jewinski offered a breakdown of the Kyoshin’s moveset and attributes, demonstrating everything players can expect while playing as or against this new character in Ubisoft’s distinctive fighting game.

Moveset

With their light and heavy attacks, the Kyoshin have fundamental two-hit-chain combinations. Light attacks are more difficult to block, whereas strong finishers are always unblockable. They can scabbard thrust after any attack, opening adversaries up for a guaranteed light hit or any mix-up.

The Kyoshin’s damage potential as a defensive character derives primarily from their stronger light strikes and unique Downstance mechanic, which allow them to counter hits. Downstance enables the Kyoshin to deflect all incoming attacks while also allowing them to react with side light assaults or a top heavy attack.

Downstance allows the Kyoshin to use Fujin Cuts and Fujin Force, which are two unique moves.

The Kyoshin can perform one of these two attacks after striking any strike. Fujin Cuts is a guaranteed three-hit strike that provides the Kyoshin with a steady stream of mild damage. Fujin Force, on the other hand, is a powerful assault that prevents all incoming attacks. Fujin Cuts may be converted to Fujin Force in the middle of a combo, making the latter a particularly powerful move in 1vX situations.

Feats