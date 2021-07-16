New research backs up an old MIT study that says civilization will collapse by 2040.

In 1972, a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) predicted that humanity’s current civilization would cease by the mid-twentieth century. While the report was widely panned at the time, fresh research shows that the projections have proven to be eerily accurate thus far, with the collapse of society on track to occur by 2040.

According to Motherboard, new research published in the Yale Journal of Industrial Ecology examined how things have advanced since the original report was published in 1972.

According to a recent study, the globe could witness the collapse of society as early as 2040. However, this will only happen if we continue to treat overexploitation, overcrowding, and resource extraction as if nothing has changed.

The new study, led by Gaya Herrington of KPMG’s Sustainability and Dynamic System Analysis practice, appears to show that there is still hope for society if we can modify our ways. Herrington tested and examined the MIT model (MIT employed a world simulation model to determine how the world would fare between 1972 and 2060) using ten factors to see how accurate it was.

Fertility rates, population, mortality rates, industrial output, services, food production, chronic pollution, non-renewable resources, environmental imprint, and human welfare are among the variables.

The new research compares the model’s predictions for these markers to empirical evidence. As a result, Herrington was able to determine how accurate the scientists’ forecast was. Furthermore, using the model, she deduced the current state of the planet. According to the study, we are moving in the direction of a couple of eventualities, neither of which is ideal.

These are the comprehensive technology (CT) and business-as-usual scenarios (BAU2). Economic decline, according to the Comprehensive Technology scenario, has already underway. It mentions a number of negative impacts, including a short-term drop in food production and wide fluctuations in different categories, such as industrial output.

However, in this scenario, society does not collapse, and humanity’s poor habit of depleting resources is put to an end when new sustainable technologies are developed. Food production will eventually revive as well.

Meanwhile, the business-as-usual scenario implies that humans will continue to act in the same way they do now. According to this scenario, economic development will begin to sputter soon and would reach a halt around 2030. Instead of stagnation, the scenario predicts that things will begin to fall apart. Towards the end of the year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.