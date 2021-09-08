New Powerful Enemies And An Event With A Free Character Reward Have Been Revealed In ‘Genshin Impact’ 2.2 Leaks.

If the newest reports are to be believed, “Genshin Impact” 2.2 will have a lot of intriguing material for fans to enjoy, including new adversaries and an event that will give away a free character.

The next update is anticipated to arrive in October, but leaks regarding its content have already begun to circulate online. Honey Impact’s Wangsheng Funeral Parlor provided one of the most recent leaks.

“Genshin Impact” 2.2, according to Honey Impact, will introduce four new Abyss Order enemies. Geo Riftstalker Whelp, Electro Riftstalker Whelp, Geo Riftstalker Hound, and Electro Riftstalker Hound are rumored to be among the formidable villains.

Honey Impact revealed, “A magical being from another world with the ability to corrode objects.”

“The Riftstalker Whelp’s attacks cause the subject to become corroded. The Riftstalker Whelp experiences a state of ‘demonic possession’ after taking damage from a corresponding element, and becomes very aggressive at the cost of reduced elemental resistance.”

Wangsheng Funeral Parlor described the Rifstalker Hound as “the adult form of the Riftstalker Whelp… or so it should appear.” “However, this magical being does not follow a natural growth cycle, and its exact development pattern remains unknown. The attacks of the Riftstalker Hound cause the target to become corroded. The Riftstalker Hound enters a condition of ‘demonic possession’ after taking damage from a corresponding element, and becomes exceedingly aggressive at the cost of reduced elemental resistance,” it noted.

A new set of details about a new roguelike event in the game was also revealed by an industry insider known as Genshin Intel. According to them, Labyrinth Warriors will be a four-stage roguelike dungeon challenge event.

Damaged Replica, Battered Shikifuda, and Aged Tokens are claimed to be among the currencies that would be awarded to players during the event. Before the task, players can buy boosts with Damaged Replica.

Meanwhile, following the challenge, “Genshin Impact” players can use the Battered Shikifuda cash to draw random benefits or debuffs. The third currency, known as Aged Tokens, on the other hand, can be used to purchase event-only items.

The insider’s claim is backed by Project Celestia industry insider and data miner, who said the event is found on the game’s beta 2.2 and involves Xinyan, Tartaglia and Kujou Sara. The limited-time mode will reportedly give away a free Xinyan, which players can obtain at the event. Washington Newsday Brief News.