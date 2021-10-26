New Player Guide for ‘Destiny 2’: Where to Get Early Game Loot

The gameplay of “Destiny 2” is focused around loot and loadout customization. Players will have a difficult time finding a loadout that doesn’t suit their needs or preferences, as there are hundreds of different weapons and armor to choose from, as well as limitless conceivable combinations.

Newer players, on the other hand, may find looting a tad slow at first. There are numerous ways to obtain goods in the game, but some are just superior to others, particularly for those seeking legendary weapons with ideal perk combinations.

The best ways to gain early game treasure in “Destiny 2” are listed below.

Strikes by the Vanguard

Depending on whose strike is on the playlist, a normal Vanguard task will take players anywhere from 10-15 minutes to accomplish. In striking missions, there are plenty of enemies to fight, and players may expect to pick up a few legendary engrams simply by going through them on a frequent basis.

Each strike’s end-of-strike prize chest guarantees a few item drops, with a good probability of legendary gear.

Every successful strike also helps the player’s Vanguard ranking. Check back in with Commander Zavala for a couple free engrams and other goodies.

The CrucibleThose who enjoy PvP should visit the Crucible to farm some good weapons. Every Crucible match grants players distinctive treasure, which is frequently useful in all game types. Every time a player’s Crucible rank is raised, Lord Shaxx will reward them with more loot.

Rumble matches are typically brief, making this the ideal game option for those looking for a few quick weapon drops.

Activities During the Season

Season-specific legendary drops are always available from prize chests in activities like Override, Battlegrounds, and Astral Alignment. The Wolftone Draw bow, Vulpecula hand cannon, and Fractethyst shotgun are just a handful of the good exclusive weapons available this season.

The GunsmithBanshee-44 at the Tower has a rotating collection of weaponry. It’s always worth checking in with him every now and then because he frequently sells some fantastic weapons with incredible perk combos.

The gunsmith can also repurpose destroyed weapon pieces and provide players entirely new things as a reward.