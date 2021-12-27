New Ningguang and Keqing Lantern Rite Skins Revealed in ‘Genshin Impact’.

During a recent Special Program hosted by miHoYo to mark the upcoming release of “Genshin Impact” 2.4 and the game’s entry into the new year, the long-awaited skins for Keqing and Ningguang were finally revealed.

The developer live stream displayed Keqing’s Opulent Splendor dress and the Orchid’s Evening Gown for Ningguang, confirming past leaks and reports about the game’s inclusion of more skins. Barbara and Jean earned summer costumes in the Golden Apple Archipelago event, which debuted the first set of skins.

The new party dress-like skins are themed around Liyue’s annual Lantern Rite event, and the Update 2.4 video hints that the people of Liyue may also be celebrating the completion of Ningguang’s rebuilt Jade Chamber, which was destroyed during the main storyline’s events.

As a participation prize for the 2022 Lantern Rite Festival, players will be able to receive Ningguang’s Orchid’s Evening Gown skin for free. Keqing’s Opulent Splendor skin, on the other hand, will be offered as a premium item in the in-game store for a limited time, similar to how Jean’s premium skin was treated earlier this year.

Unfortunately, no in-game examples of the skins were provided, but if the previous pair of skins are to be believed, no changes to skill or attack effects will be made, merely the characters’ base models. The “Genshin Impact” 2.4 Update clip shows a glimpse of how the skins will appear in-game.

Ningguang’s gown looks to be inspired by the Glaze Lily, a Liyue-only flower. The Glaze Lily is linked to Guizhong, the Goddess of Dust, who supporters think is the original manifestation of Ningguang, according to in-game history.

Meanwhile, Keqing’s outfit is reminiscent of Bronya’s Herrscher of Sentience outfit from “Honkai Impact.” Although the two characters have little in common, this skin could be a nod to Keqing’s brief appearance as a crossover character in the “Honkai” universe.

Both skins are planned to go live during the Lantern Rite Festival in February.