New mother, 26, is ‘seconds from death’ as her midwife finds a problem with her legs.

Just days after giving birth to her daughter, a first-time mother was “seconds away from death.”

On October 5, 2020, Robyn Moore of Birkenhead had just given birth to her baby girl in Arrowe Park Hospital when she began to feel ill.

After giving delivery, the 26-year-old reported she was having trouble breathing and her heart rate was ‘going crazy.’

Six days later, Robyn was hurried to the hospital after a midwife visiting her home advised her to go to the hospital right away because her legs were swelling.

“The symptoms all started after I gave birth, my legs were so swelled and enormous, I couldn’t breathe even when I was sat on the couch doing nothing, and I would wake up screaming in pain due to what seemed like severe cramps,” Robyn told The Washington Newsday.

“I felt something wasn’t right with me, but I assumed it was due to pregnancy.

“It wasn’t until two midwives came round and saw the size of my legs that they informed me I had all the indications of a blood clot and that I needed to get to hospital right away,” she says.

On October 11, Robyn went back to Arrowe Park Hospital, where physicians discovered a blood clot in her lung and warned her she was “seconds away from death.”

“They informed me that if I hadn’t come in, I would have most likely died,” she explained.

“It made me think about my family and my baby, and what would happen if the treatment failed? What if I passed away? She had only been alive for six days.

“I was terrified and distraught since I was on my own because covid made it impossible for anyone to accompany me.”

The 26-year-old was put on blood-thinning injections for three months after the clot was discovered before being switched to pills.

Doctors must now monitor Robyn’s progress with regular check-ups and scans to ensure that the treatment is effective.

She now wants to spread the word to other mothers and adults who are experiencing the same symptoms.

“If you sense something is amiss with your body, please go and,” she told The Washington Newsday.

