New Mode, Season 5 Characters, and Other Details for ‘Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition’ Announced

Capcom has revealed a slew of new details regarding “Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition,” including the game’s final DLC character, Season 5 character release dates, gameplay, and a new mode.

During Capcom’s Summer Update 2021 live, the details for “Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition” were announced. Oro from the “Street Fighter III” series and Akira Kazama from the “Rival Schools” series will be available for purchase on August 16 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

In addition, the Japanese video game publisher revealed Luke, a DLC character. In November, the game will introduce a completely new character. In the future installments of the franchise, he will undoubtedly play a pivotal role.

While working on the trailer, Capcom Director Nakayama remarked, “Street Fighter 5 has been built to pay honor to the past, but Luke will give us a glimpse into the future.” The character “will be broadening the world of Street Fighter,” according to the director.

“We feel strongly that Luke will be a terrific addition to the game, and that he has a bright future in the world of Street Fighter,” producer Shuhei Matsumoto agreed with the director.

Capcom will also release a handful of characters as part of the season, namely Rose and Dan. Rose is a well-known fortune teller who appeared in both the Alpha series and “Street Fighter IV.”

She’ll enter the game with a variety of unique moves. Dan, on the other hand, has been a staple of the “Street Fighter” Alpha series from its inception in 1991 and most recently appeared in “Street Fighter IV.”

Ryu and Ken, two iconic series characters, are his training partners. Dan believes that his combat style, Saikyo-ryu or Strongest Style, is well-suited to teaching other players.

All players will also have access to a new mode called Online Tournament Mode. This new feature allows participants to create and adjust the rules of online tournaments with Dojo members or friends. Capcom has stated that it will conduct events in which participants can compete.

In addition to the new mode, the game will have a new stage called Rival Riverside. Other “Rival Schools” characters, such as Gan and Edge, will appear on the new stage. A new movie featuring Oro has been released, providing players with information on his gameplay, design, and V-System.