New Look customers were taken aback by a £40 large fall coat that was described as “beautiful.”

After seeing it online, New Look customers are “infatuated” with a new autumn coat.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new autumn coats has been noticed.

This week, New Look unveiled their latest release on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

“We can image this outfit would make us feel like we’re in Emily in Paris @georginalennon1,” New Look remarked, sharing a photo of its Black Bouclé Pocket Front Oversized Shacket, which was first shared by Georgina (georginalennon1).

“Who else is looking forward to the second season? #ThatNewLookFeeling”.

The coat costs £39.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website. New Look’s post on the coat has already had over 7,000 likes and a slew of comments from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

One shopper wrote beneath the photo, “How stunning is this coat,” while another said, “love this coat.”

“Obsessed with this coat!!,” said a third.

“Where can I acquire that coat?” a fourth shopper said. I’m head over heels in love.”

“I love this!!!” wrote a fifth. Xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx “I love this,” said a sixth.

The Black Bouclé Pocket Front Oversized Shacket from New Look is available online.

Here is a link to a store where you can shop online.