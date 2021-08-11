New Images From ‘Battlefield 2042′ Indicate Catastrophically Dramatic Destruction

Electronic Arts (EA), a video game corporation based in the United States, has released a new set of “Battlefield 2042” photographs that appear to show the extent of destruction gamers will encounter in-game.

New photos for the upcoming standalone short film “Exodus” have been added to the “Battlefield 2042” team’s website and social media channels. Images of new maps for the game’s All Out War mode are featured in the teasers running up to the short film’s premiere.

“Some of the new photographs have already displayed the game’s colossal destruction,” said industry insider Tom Henderson, “with several more shots presumably on the way before the short video premieres.”

The insider also offered a few photographs demonstrating the kind of carnage fans can expect from EA’s next first-person shooter. One of the photos he uploaded was from the short film’s setting in Kourou, French Guiana.

According to the source, the photograph depicts a failed rocket ship launch in Orbital. It’s one of the game’s seven maps, according to reports. It also depicts the extent of the devastation caused by the unsuccessful rocket launch.

The majority of the structures and buildings are virtually completely destroyed, as seen in the image. Henderson also released another image, which he claims is the “Battlefield 2042” Kaleidoscope map. Some of the in-game skyscrapers may be “completely destructible,” according to the source.

The snapshot shows a massively damaged tower, which an insider claims is the result of a catastrophic explosion at its core. Flying debris is strewn across the scene, as a massive plume of smoke rises from the far left.

When it comes to the level of damage fans may expect in “Battlefield 2042,” EA has been tight-lipped. CEO Andrew Wilson may have revealed some intriguing insights about the in-game devastation during EA’s Q4 2021 earnings call in May.

“The game features everything Battlefield fans love about Battlefield, epic scale, all-out conflict, surprising moments, and game-changing destruction,” Wilson added.

The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game will be released on October 22nd.