New controversies in parking fees have been confirmed in the following locations.

Wirral Council has confirmed the locations where new car parking charges will be implemented.

The idea, which is still subject to public comment, comes after months of debate on the council, with many residents angry and claiming it will damage local companies.

Some, on the other side, believed the fees were required since Wirral Council was currently’subsidizing’ free parking in terribly difficult times, and that the move was important to encourage people out of their cars and help combat climate change.

On August 10, it was ultimately confirmed that the plan to raise £1 million from new parking charges and to standardize rates across the borough at £1 per hour up to a maximum of £5 per day would go ahead.

Despite the fact that it was first agreed as part of the council’s budget on March 1, it has yet to be implemented.

The standardised rate is currently in place, however new parking charges must first be approved by a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO).

The council has confirmed the areas where additional parking charges would be implemented as part of this process, which includes a public consultation that will continue through Christmas Eve.

TO/18/06North Parade/Meols Parade, Hoylake and Meols – Scheme ref no. TO/18/07South Parade, West Kirby – Scheme ref no. TO/18/08Bayview Drive/Harrison Drive – Scheme ref no. TO/18/09Derby Pool Car Park, New Brighton – Scheme ref no. TO/18/10A North Parade/Meols Parade, Hoylake and Meols – Scheme ref no. TO/18/10

Other Off-Street Car Parks – Scheme ref no. TO/21/19: The Gunsite Car Park, Leasowe – Scheme ref no. TO/18/10 (Includes all the below)

Fort Perch Rock Car Park, New Brighton/ Chamberlain Street Car Park, Birkenhead/ Old Chester Road-Chamberlain Street Car Park, Birkenhead/ Turner Street Car Park, Birkenhead/ Turner Street Car Park, BirkenheadBanks Road Car Park, Heswall/ Roslin Road Car Park, Irby/ Fishers Lane Car Park, Pensby/ Carr Lane Car Park, Hoylake

