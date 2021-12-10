New care facility regulations have been released just in time for the holidays.

Christmas visits to care homes in England will be limited under new guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

New precautions have been implemented by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The action was made “in order to balance the existing Covid-19 risk with the need to keep people safe in accordance with clinical guidance,” according to the government sector.

Friends and family visiting their loved ones in care homes are currently unrestricted on a national level.

Residents who have been fully vaccinated will be asked to take a lateral flow test on alternate days for two weeks after each outing, while those who have not been fully vaccinated will be required to isolate after an outside visit.

The number of lateral flow tests performed by staff will be increased from two to three each week, in addition to a weekly PCR test.

The new restrictions are expected to go into effect on Wednesday.

Specialist vaccination teams are also being expanded and deployed, according to the government, to ensure that all care home residents and employees, as well as housebound persons and their caregivers, receive a booster vaccine.

According to the DHSC, more than 70% of older adult care facility patients had already received a booster shot.

GPs would earn increased home visit reimbursements, and care facilities will be able to request follow-up booster visits from vaccination teams.

Care homes will also benefit from a £300 million fund, which will be used to pay bonuses, bring forward wage raises, support overtime, and staff recruitment until the end of March, according to the government.

The new guidance is “very disturbing,” according to James White, the Alzheimer’s Society’s head of public affairs and campaigns.

He stated, ” “More than 70% of care home residents have dementia, and we know that limiting their contact with loved ones can result in a dramatic and irreversible worsening of their symptoms.

“Despite pledges that all residents would receive their booster vaccination by November 1, according to NHS England data released this week, a quarter of care home residents are still waiting for theirs. We’re afraid that these proposed plans are being treated as a band-aid.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”