New Ayaka Gameplay Video Featured in ‘Genshin Impact’ Leaks, With Major Elemental And DPS Changes

Ayaka Kamisato’s new video and many big adjustments to her DPS and Elemental Burst have recently surfaced online as part of a new round of “Genshin Impact” 2.0 leaks.

Dimbreath, an industry insider, uploaded the video on Twitter with new information on Ayaka. According to them, the brief video depicts Ayaka’s Elemental Burst changing. In comparison to the previously released gameplay videos, Ayka’s Kamisato Art: Soumetsu appears to be a touch slower now.

For enthusiasts who want to observe and compare the differences, the insider also offered a folder of raw files comprising Ayaka’s gameplay videos. The Elemental Burst also stays in contact with neighboring adversaries for a significantly longer amount of time, according to the leaked Ayaka gameplay footage.

While Ayaka’s Elemental Burst appears to last the same amount of time in both the previously displayed gameplay video and the recently leaked film, the distance traveled is different. In other words, Ayaka’s old Kamisato Art: Soumetsu will enable her to travel a little further due to its increased speed. This also means that Ayaka’s new Elemental Burst will have a limited range.

Another “Genshin Impact” 2.0 leak, courtesy of industry insider iKarinia, claims that Ayaka’s DPS capabilities will be boosted overall. In the closed beta of “Genshin Impact,” the princess of the House Kamisato received significant enhancements, according to an insider. The buff is significant because it changes her Ascension stat to Crit damage while also increasing her overall stats.

According to the leak, Ayaka’s basic ATK has increased to Level 90, making her one of the highest Sword wielders in “Genshin Impact.” This enhancement will allow her to inflict greater damage on her foes.

While these information are present in the game’s beta build, they are not guaranteed to reflect her final numbers, talents, or power when she is released officially. Because things aren’t official yet, fans should keep their expectations in check.

Meanwhile, insider Sukuna, who recently released the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 live stream date and time, has shared a new Ayaka gameplay video. The princess of the House Kamisato was seen fighting the Pyro Regisvine in the clip.