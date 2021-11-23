New Artifact Sets Are Coming To ‘Genshin Impact’ In A Mid-Patch Update.

Two new artifact sets, the Husk of Opulent Dreams and the Ocean-Hued Clam, as well as a new domain to conceal them in, are included in the mid-patch update for “Genshin Impact.” There are plenty of good sets already in the game, so it’s debatable whether these additional artifacts are worth farming in the first place.

New artifact sets are usually welcome in a game focused on building, but adding two new sets to already crowded niches may be redundant. For those who aren’t aware, here’s a rundown of the two new sets coming to “Genshin Impact” very soon. The Opulent Dreams Husk This set gives a decent amount of additional DEF as well as a Geo DMG boost that increases the longer a character is in combat with an adversary. The wearer of the two-piece bonus receives a flat 30% DEF benefit. The four-piece bonus, on the other hand, becomes a little more tricky.

Every time an enemy is damaged with a Geo attack, the wearer of Opulent Dreams will gain stacks of Curiosity. When the character is on the field, one stack is earned every 0.3 seconds, however when the character is off the field, only one stack is earned every 3 seconds.

For offensive Geo characters like Noelle and Itto, this set appears to be a nice fit. It might be useful with Albedo, but getting to max stacks with him will take too long and cost too much DPS in comparison to other artifact combinations.

Clam with an Ocean Color

Ocean-Hued Clam, unlike Opulent Dreams, is all about healing. Aside from the two-piece bonus’s passive healing effectiveness enhancement, every time a character heals someone, the set will create a Sea-Dyed Foam.

For three seconds, this Sea-Dyed Foam will collect all HP from healing effects (including overflow heals) on the field before exploding, showering all friendly characters with 90% of the stored healing amount.

Characters with consistent or persistent healing effects, such as Kokomi, Qiqi, and Jean, can benefit greatly from this unique artifact effect, but burst healers, such as Bennett, should utilize different setups to avoid wasting the Sea-Dyed Foam’s duration.