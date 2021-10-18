The Washington Newsday

New Apple Products: MacBooks and AirPods are unveiled by the tech giant.

Apple announced its new Macbooks on Monday, along with the third version of AirPods, which includes a $5-per-month music streaming package.

The Macbooks will be powered by a next-generation Silicon chip called the MX1, and will include a number of improvements including as a better display, longer battery life, and more memory options. They will also be available in two sizes with reduced bezels. The new 14-inch Macbook will cost $1,999, and the 16-inch Macbook will cost $2,499; pre-orders will begin on Monday, with the computers hitting shop shelves next week.

The business will also release the HomePod Mini, a $99 smart speaker that will be available in a range of colors.

Apple has been dealing with supply-chain challenges that have primarily affected the iPad and Mac. Due to chip shortages, the business has contemplated lowering its iPhone production targets for the year.

