New Apple Products: MacBooks and AirPods are unveiled by the tech giant.

Apple announced its new Macbooks on Monday, along with the third version of AirPods, which includes a $5-per-month music streaming package.

The Macbooks will be powered by a next-generation Silicon chip called the MX1, and will include a number of improvements including as a better display, longer battery life, and more memory options. They will also be available in two sizes with reduced bezels. The new 14-inch Macbook will cost $1,999, and the 16-inch Macbook will cost $2,499; pre-orders will begin on Monday, with the computers hitting shop shelves next week.

BREAKING NEWS: Apple has released two sizes of the “fully revamped” MacBook Pro. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/tDiLUjmDyX https://t.co/M6T3k6FfI2 pic.twitter.com/tDiLUjmDyX Apple-related event October was fantastic! It debuted a slew of new items, including the MacBook Pro 14.2 and 16.2 inches, third-generation AirPods, new HomePod Mini colors, and an enhanced Music service. Next-generation processors, too! M1 Pro and M1 Max monsters! _#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Uw3hB6NEvW _#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Uw3hB6NEvW _#AppleEvent *NEW* AirPods 3rd Gen $179 with MagSafe! BOY #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/961w6YCgQN #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8DolW99Q6KOH #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8DolW99Q6KOH #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8DolW99Q6KOH #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com Apple says the new AirPods will cost $179 and will be sweat and water resistant, with sound characteristics that were previously only available in the higher-end AirPods Pro. The new AirPods will sport a new design that is comparable to the AirPod Pro and will allow spatial audio. The case is magnetically charged and has a six-hour battery life.

The business will also release the HomePod Mini, a $99 smart speaker that will be available in a range of colors.

Apple has been dealing with supply-chain challenges that have primarily affected the iPad and Mac. Due to chip shortages, the business has contemplated lowering its iPhone production targets for the year.